Judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit filed by Maine healthcare workers

The seven workers had argued that the mandate violated their First Amendment rights on religious grounds.

MAINE, USA — A federal judge in Maine has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of healthcare workers against Gov. Janet Mills and the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.     

But the judge ruled that if hospitals made accommodations for those workers, those hospitals would be violating state law. Additionally, there is no conflict between federal and state law, the judge ruled.

Read the full ruling below. 

