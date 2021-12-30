Judge allows Maine newspapers to challenge anonymity of plaintiffs in vaccine mandate lawsuit, Press Herald reports

The anonymous health care workers filed their lawsuit in United States District Court for the District of Maine in Portland back in August.

MAINE, USA — Maine newspapers were given the go-ahead by a federal judge to challenge the anonymity of nine plaintiffs who sued the state because of a COVID vaccine mandate aimed at health care workers, according to a report from NEWS CENTER Maine's media partner, the Portland Press Herald.

The anonymous health care workers filed their lawsuit in United States District Court for the District of Maine in Portland back in August.

According to the Press Herald, the workers wanted an exemption to the mandate for faith reasons, which isn't currently allowed under Maine's mandate for employees of nursing homes, hospitals, and some other medical providers.

