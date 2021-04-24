Johnson & Johnson vaccine available Sunday without appointment in Biddeford

The Maine CDC announces the J & J vaccine will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at a mobile vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announces Saturday evening that Maine residents can receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment on Sunday, April 25 in Biddeford.

The single-dose vaccine, approved for adults 18 and older, will be available at the mobile vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School, 20 Mapleton Ave., Biddeford between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Maine resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, April 23, recommended lifting an 11-day pause on the use of the vaccine.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk -- especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

Later Friday night, Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew released this joint statement:

“After an 11-day pause to review the scientific information around extremely rare blood clots, an expert Committee recommended that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be reinstated for use. Following the Committee’s recommendation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized vaccine providers to resume use of the J&J vaccine. As a result, Maine recommends that providers resume use of the J&J vaccine effective immediately. This thorough scientific investigation demonstrates the strength of the U.S. vaccine safety system. We stand ready to work with providers to resume use of the J&J vaccine as part of our broader effort to vaccinate Maine people quickly and equitably.”

The mobile vaccination clinic, which had switched to the Moderna vaccine during the pause, has resumed offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Sunday’s no-appointment availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides an opportunity for Maine people who prefer a one-shot vaccine to get vaccinated on the weekend and without the need to schedule in advance,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “This is part of our ongoing effort to expand vaccination options for Maine people.”

Individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their shots.