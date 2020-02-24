MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills will sign bill LD 2029: An Act To Make March Maine Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday.

The signing will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Cabinet Room on the second floor of the Maine State Capitol Building.

The enacted bill will read:

The month of March of each year is designated as Maine Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Governor shall annually issue a proclamation inviting and urging the people of the State to observe the month through appropriate activities and to become informed about childhood cancer.

Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford) sponsored the bill at the request of people who gave testimony about their own personal struggle with childhood cancer.

The bill was passed unanimously through committee and by both houses of the legislature with an emergency preamble so that it can be recognized for the first time next month.

Six people, including Sen. Keim, gave testimony on the bill which can be read below:

RELATED: Nurse with incurable cancer stays at bedsides of her young cancer patients

RELATED: Maine's silent killer: Radon exposure