National Walking Day: A look at Maine's famous 'walkers' and the playlist you need to put some pep in your step

Created by the American Heart Association to encourage a healthier lifestyle, Walking Day is free, fun, and something you can do alone or with other people or pets

MAINE, USA — The weather is warmer and the days are longer so it's a good day to take walk on National Walking Day.

Created by the American Heart Association to encourage a healthier lifestyle, Walking Day is free, fun, and something you can do alone or with other people or pets.

It's also one of the few activities that haven't taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine also happens to be home to some very famous walkers.



Former President George W. Bush

The "W" stands for Walker, which was his mother's maiden name. Her side of the family left their mark on the Maine landscape by naming their summer home in Kennebunkport "Walker's Point."

It's still a popular stop for tourists with an interest in presidential history.

Race walker Kevin Eastler

Kevin Eastler's credentials as a walker go far beyond just his name. Growing up in Farmington, competitive race walking was a family tradition for him.

Eastler built off that foundation to become a national champion and two-time Olympian at the 2004 and 2008 summer games.

Astronauts Chris Cassidy and Jessica Meir

Chris Cassidy from York and Jessica Meir from Caribou are both members of NASA's space program. During the course of their missions, both of them went on spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

They even lived together on the space station for a short time. For their spacewalks, they each went separately.

Of course, these walkers are the best of the best. But even if you're not changing history, you can still change your health for the better just by getting off the couch.

And that's the message the American Heart Association is trying to drive home with National Walking Day.



If you're not used to being active, the association recommends easing into it—maybe go for a couple of 10- or 15-minute walks each day instead of a single, long one.

Practice good form by holding your head up, keeping your shoulders relaxed, and allowing your arms to swing naturally. And make sure you're breathing easily. If you find yourself growing short of breath, slow down.

You can find those tips and more here.