Maine is in the midst of a really bad season for the browntail moth.

The hairs of the caterpillar can cause a rash and also widespread tree defoliation.

Browntail moths have been especially noticeable in mid-coast communities this summer.

Scientists say we may be seeing more moths because of hot, dry summers followed by warm fall seasons.

The Maine Forest Service says you can call 211 if you have questions about the moths.