MAINE, USA — Insured Americans who suffer from mental health conditions pay more out of pocket for treatment than individuals with other health conditions, a study reveals.

As reported by NBC News, the findings of the study, which was led by researchers from Ohio State University and published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), looked at health claims from nearly four-million people who suffer from either mental health or substance use disorders.

The study found those with behavioral health conditions had to pay out-of-pocket expenses ranging anywhere from hundreds of dollars to a thousand dollars per year for treatment.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):

1 in 5 U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year

1 in 25 U.S. adults experiences serious mental illness each year

1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experiences a mental health disorder each year

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34

As a result, the study finds many people with mental health issues may not be able to access or afford the behavioral treatment they need.

