GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Measles in the United States has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year in a resurgence largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines.

As measles continue to dominate health care headlines, this week marks National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) -- seemingly perfect timing to talk prevention to parents.

NIIW is from April 27 until May 4 this year. In 2019, the CDC is celebrating the week's 25th anniversary. This week is meant to highlight the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable disease, as well as inform and celebrate the important role that vaccines play in protecting children, communities and public health.

Through immunizations, infants and children can be protected from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases before age two. According to non-profit health center Cherry Health, routine childhood immunization among children born 1994-2018 will prevent an estimated 419 million illnesses, 26.8 million hospitalizations, and 936,000 early deaths over the course of their lifetimes, at a net savings of $406 billion in direct costs and $1.9 trillion in total societal costs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 695 measles cases have been reported in 22 states this year, including 43 cases in Michigan. This makes the outbreak the nation's worst year for measles since 1994 -- with eight months still to go in 2019.

Health officials say the number of cases is likely go even higher, as measles is highly contagious and spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

The outbreak in Michigan started in mid-March. Most of the cases have been reported in the Metro Detroit area, however earlier this month, two exposures sites were reported in Kent County.

There have been no confirmed cases of measles in West Michigan and most of the cases in Michigan involve adults, but experts continue to tell parents to vaccinate their children. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in kids younger than 5.

Vaccines have drastically reduced infant death and disability caused by preventable diseases in the U.S. The National Immunization Survey has consistently shown that childhood immunization rates for vaccines routinely recommended for children remain at or near record levels.

For more information about National Infant Immunization Week, visit the CDC's website.

The AP has contributed to this report.

