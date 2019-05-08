AUGUSTA, Maine — As Maine overhauls its child protective services, statistics show the state is handling more legitimate cases of child abuse and neglect.

A new CPS report found the state substantiated over 2,600 cases in 2018, up from 2,160 cases in 2017.

The July report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources says new policy changes in 2018 led to more state assessments of suspected child mistreatment.

Those numbers don't necessarily signal an increased risk. Officials appointed to investigate instances of child abuse say its because the state is now responding differently.

For example, the state has revamped its call system and added a background check unit. It's also planning to add to its staff.