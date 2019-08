Maine is ranked 7th nationally for crises related to anxiety or stress according to the Crisis Text Hotline. If you need help but are more comfortable texting, there is a place for you to turn.

Crisis Text Line is free, 24/7 support for those in crisis. Text 741741 from anywhere in the US to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.

The Text Crisis Line says “We want to be where you are. We want to make it as easy as possible for people who are in pain to get help.”