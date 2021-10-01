Husson University aims to build 'vaccination army'

To fill the shortage of vaccine administrators, a new Husson University program is providing necessary training for pharmacists and pharmacist technicians

BANGOR, Maine — To meet the demand in vaccine administration around the country and state, Husson University launched its 'Vaccination Army' program Saturday, January 9, 2021. The goal of the program is to train as many licensed pharmacists in administering vaccines, regardless of whether they are Husson students or community members.

The required course is six-hours for pharmacy technicians. It focuses specifically on the administration of the vaccine, as well as how to respond to emergencies. For licensed pharmacists and interns, there also is a 20-hour course.

Assistant Professor at the University's Pharmacy School Dr. Kelsie Snow led the course Saturday morning on the Bangor campus. She helped instruct the group in administering a vaccine. She says medical professionals trained in this specialty are in high demand.

“My colleagues and I, we’re working with our partners like area hospitals, the clinics to get more hands-on-deck because it’s desperately needed," Dr. Snow said.

So, the more people we can have working at these clinics to help protect our patients the better. And we have vaccines, both COVID and other vaccines that we can give. We just need the people to do it.”