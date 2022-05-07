Hundreds participate in Bridge the Gap Race on Saturday

The race helps fundraise for Alzheimer's research and the non-profits Main Street Bucksport and Friends of Fort Knox.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Mainers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to help out some important causes.

More than 500 people took part in the 9th running of the Bridge the Gap Race, which is a fundraiser for Alzheimer's research and the non-profits Main Street Bucksport and Friends of Fort Knox, according to race director Gary Allen.

The race started at Fort Knox in Prospect. Racers then crossed the Penobscot Narrows Bridge into Verona Island and finished on Main Street in the heart of downtown Bucksport.

"There are two options in this race," Allen said. "There's a 3-mile course that runs straight across Verona Island into Bucksport. The 10-mile segment of the race has a complete tour of Verona Island before going into Bucksport."

Allen said besides fundraising for some important causes, the race had some other benefits for the local community.