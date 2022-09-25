Hundreds Join In To Get Fit For St. Joseph Hospital

The 4th annual 5k/10k run aimed to raise money for an important program.

BANGOR, Maine — Running can be intimidating, especially when you’re a beginner. But this morning in Broadway Park in Bangor, anyone could show up to get a little active in St. Joseph Hospital's Commit To Get Fit Run.

Over 400 participants brought their A-game to either walk or run a 5k or 10k meter race to the finish line.

Organizer Brad Coffey said participants can know their registration fee is going towards an important part of St. Joseph’s care: the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program, or SAFE.

This year’s event has raised over $150,000 from sponsors alone.

"We really wanna make sure that our patients and the community is doing everything possible to be in shape," Coffey said. "We know that wellness is critically important for everyone.”

Kids joined in first with a 'Fun Run' full of obstacles along the way. Later joined in the 5k and 10k groups, with instructed stretches to ensure no one got stopped from a pulled muscle.

Elizabeth Neiman ran today's 5k with both her son and daughter. She says she took this race as an opportunity to get back into running after a few years.

“I was a cross country runner in high school and college but I kinda got back into running this summer and I was training for some 5ks and so I was really excited for the opportunity to run in this race," said Neiman.

Today, Neiman placed in third overall at 22:48:00. Just goes to show that anyone can get up to get fit at any time.

"This is the time! You know, if I don’t do it now when am I going to do it," said Neiman.