Happy National Nurses Week! NEWS CENTER Maine is showing our state's nurses some love If you missed the Morning Report, we have made it our mission, kicking off on National Nurses Day, our honoring of all those that do all they do for us. On top of their daily service, the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic have put them in harm's way every single day. We'll bring you videos from nurses themselves each day, letting us know a little something about their lives in the nursing profession. Join us in saying thank you to the amazing nurses of Maine.

Take a closer look at how we kicked off the week on the MORNING REPORT:

Working on the front lines of cancer care is certainly never an easy role. It's a physically and emotionally tough environment to be immersed in every day, and in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it's become perhaps even more difficult.

READ THE FULL STORY - What it's like working on the front lines of cancer during COVID-19

Happy National Nurses Week! NEWS CENTER Maine is showing our state's nurses some love ❤️

Check out our YouTube Playlist that contains videos we received from nurses all across Maine. If you want to send us a video thanking someone close to you or nurses in general, text the word NURSE to 207-282-6622, and your video could make it online or on TV.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

