Bangor restaurant employee tests positive for hepatitis A; Maine CDC warns of possible exposure

Anyone who ate food from or worked at The Texas Roadhouse during parts of the last two weeks of October should receive a vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus infection in an employee of The Texas Roadhouse in Bangor.

The employee handled food at the restaurant while infectious on Oct. 16, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, and 29. An assessment of the employee's work duties and illness determined that restaurant patrons may be at risk for hepatitis A infection, a release from the Maine CDC states.

Maine CDC recommends that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at the restaurant or who worked at the restaurant on Oct. 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, and 29 receive hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last exposure. This includes anyone who had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pickup of food from the restaurant. There is a 14-day window during which the vaccine can reduce the likelihood of illness.

People who visited the restaurant from October 16 through October 18, 2020, are outside the window for which the vaccine is recommended to reduce the likelihood of illness, but are advised to watch for symptoms and seek medical attention should symptoms develop. These recommendations are based on the best information available about this case at this time. People with compromised immune systems or children younger than one year old who visited the restaurant during this time may benefit from hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) and should consult their health care provider.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months. Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Most children younger than 6 years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

Health care providers are encouraged to remain vigilant for hepatitis A infection in persons who exhibit symptoms.