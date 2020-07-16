Healthy Acadia, Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching offering free online recovery coaching

The online course is free for Mainers and will be taught through Zoom through one 8-hour session on July 28, then again on the first Wednesday of every month.

MAINE, USA — For Mainers recovering from substance use, this time of quarantine can be very difficult.

To provide some extra assistance, Healthy Acadia and the Maine Alliance for Recovery Coaching, are offering free Recovery Coaching to Mainers.

The online course will be taught through Zoom during one 8-hour session on Tuesday, July 28, and then again on the first Wednesday of every month.

The online course will aim to provide a basic overview of the recovery process and an introduction to recovery coaching. Organizers tell us this training is for anyone who seeks to support their loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

"It can be anyone who just wants that basic knowledge or they may want to be able to - they have a loved one or coworker, a family member, anyone, that they may be able to learn something or help provide them with some resources." Terri Woodruff from the Recovery Coaching Program said.

Registration for the Recovery Coaching course can be found here.