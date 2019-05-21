ELLSWORTH, Maine — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth will host a vaccine forum on May 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. Officials will share information on vaccines, including an update on the nationwide measles outbreak.

Pediatrics staff will also offer free vaccines to kids under the age of 18, as long as their parents are with them.

