Health officials report Maine's first child flu death

Flu continues to spread at elevated levels across Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season.

The child tested positive for influenza A, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Thursday.

Officials did not provide any further information about the child who died.

Influenza-associated deaths of individuals younger than 18 years old must be reported in Maine, according to Main DHHS. An influenza-associated death is when a person has symptoms with a positive influenza test and dies before recovering.

Flu continues to spread at elevated levels across Maine. In the Maine CDC's latest weekly influenza report, for the week ending Dec. 17, there were 133 flu hospitalizations and 74 flu outbreaks in Maine. There were 83 flu hospitalizations and 49 flu outbreaks in the state the week before that.

Health officials said certain people are at high risk for more serious illness if they contract the flu, including children, people 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions.

Flu causes a fever (higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit) and a cough or sore throat. People may also experience a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and tiredness.

Maine DHS said the best protection from severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death is to get the flu vaccine. The Maine CDC recommends vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older, and the flu vaccine is provided at no cost by the state of Maine for all children under 19 years of age.

"Flu can be treated with antiviral medications. Treatment works best when started within two days of getting sick," Maine DHHS said in Thursday's release. "However, starting treatment later can still be helpful, especially for people at high risk for serious illness. Contact your health care provider if you or your child are at high risk of serious illness and develop flu symptoms."

Health officials said to seek immediate medical care if your child is experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty or changes in breathing

Bluish lips or face

Chest pain

Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104 degrees Fahrenheit

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsens

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

Maine CDC recommended the following the “No Flu 4 You” guidelines, which include:

Wash your hands.

Cover your cough.

Stay home when you are sick.

Get vaccinated.

For more information from state health officials:

Influenza: www.maineflu.gov

Maine immunization program: www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/immunization/

Influenza surveillance reports: www.maine.gov/dhhs/flu/weekly