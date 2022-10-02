x
Health

Hannaford recalls some brie products over Listeria concerns

Hannaford is recalling "Taste of Inspirations" brie products. Manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. said they could be contaminated with Listeria.

MAINE, USA — Hannaford is recalling some brie products over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria. 

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 8:18 a.m., Hannaford issued a press release saying it's recalling "Taste of Inspirations" brie products after an alert from manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Hannaford said this is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer.

The products impacted include:

  • Taste of Inspirations Triple Crème Brie Round 8 oz. UPC: 72543999973
  • Taste of Inspirations Cut Brie 60% Wedge (random weight) UPC: 20781400000

Hannaford said these products have "best by" dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 of this year. 

Hannaford said customers should check their storage and freezer areas for these products and make sure not to eat them. According to the press release, items can be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. 

