Hannaford recalls some brie products over Listeria concerns

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 8:18 a.m., Hannaford issued a press release saying it's recalling "Taste of Inspirations" brie products after an alert from manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Hannaford said this is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer.

The products impacted include:

Taste of Inspirations Triple Crème Brie Round 8 oz. UPC: 72543999973

Taste of Inspirations Cut Brie 60% Wedge (random weight) UPC: 20781400000

Hannaford said these products have "best by" dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 of this year.