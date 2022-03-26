Hannaford recalls certain ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits

On Saturday, March 26, supplier Taylor Farms told Hannaford its ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits may contain allergens not listed on the product label.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford is recalling certain ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits because some allergens may not be listed on the product label.

On Saturday, March 26, Hannaford put out a notice, saying it had been contacted by supplier Taylor Farms about chicken breast meal kits produced between March 19 and March 22. Taylor Farms said the products may contain wheat and soy, and neither allergen is listed on the product label.

The kits are 11.55 ounces each and are labeled "Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast". They have sell-by dates of March 26 through 29 and the lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

Inside the USDA mark of inspection, the products have the establishment number P-46638.