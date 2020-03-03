PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Hanger Clinic has fully re-opened and is seeing patients again after a car hit the building in January.

"We are grateful that damages were able to be quickly repaired, and to our staff for continuing to provide patient care in alternate locations, including homes and hospitals, during the closure, Hanger spokesperson Meghan Williams said in a statement. "Patients are welcome to call the Portland clinic for further information or to set up an appointment.

