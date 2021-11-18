Hancock County Commissioners to consider regional ambulance service

Clark said some towns have their own ambulance coverage, but the main issue right now is with the greater Ellsworth area.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Hancock County's Commissioners are considering forming a regional ambulance service for their area in part to make up for what they're calling currently unacceptable service.



Hancock County is made up of 37 communities, which include roughly 65,000 people. Hancock County Commissioner William Clark said some towns have their own ambulance coverage, but the main issue right now is with the greater Ellsworth area.

What also prompted the study group, Clark said, is when they found out that there might be some federal money available from the American Rescue Plan Act that they could use to help address the ambulance shortage problem and perhaps find a solution.

Clark said the county lost its long-time private county ambulance service in 2018 when the business ceased operation. That's when Northern Light Health took over services.

Hancock County Regional Communications Director Robert Conary told Clark that since June, there have been 67 calls for which Northern Light Health said there were no ambulances available.

"Anecdotally, I’ve heard from several outside the city that it’s not about the lack of quality, it’s about the lack of availability of ambulances since County Ambulance got done," Clark said. "County Ambulance at one time had five or six ambulances on the road you know on occasion. Northern Light now has two and so there are many days there is no ambulance available."

Clark said Northern Light Health is expected to be part of the conversation when they get together to discuss things and see how services can be made better or improved.