The fight against 'forever chemicals' in Maine

PFAS are also being found in wells and landfills.

Maine lawmakers are going to consider more funding to fight “forever chemicals” as more farms discover contamination.

The group of chemicals known as PFAS have been found in hundreds of farm sites where sludge or papermaking waste containing the toxins was spread.

The chemical is linked to cancer and other health problems, and Gov. Janet Mills is proposing to add another $9 million into fighting the contamination, with more than a third going to improved testing.