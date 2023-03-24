Gov. Mills tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mills will not be joining First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her visit to Maine next week due to the positive test, a news release said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Sunday evening she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly experiencing a "scratchy throat" earlier that morning.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Mills plans to isolate for a minimum of five days in accordance with Maine and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Mills cites her full vaccination and booster status as the reason for experiencing mild symptoms and obtaining a good prognosis.

"Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine," Governor Mills said in the release. "I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week."

Mills also tested positive for COVID-19 in April last year.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Maine on Wednesday as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America Tour. Due to Mills' positive COVID-19 test, the Maine governor will not be joining the first lady during her visit.

"According to the U.S. CDC, all Maine counties have a low level of community transmission of COVID-19. Of all states, Maine has the highest percentage of residents age 65 and older with an updated (bivalent) booster," the release stated. "COVID-19 testing and vaccination remain widely available in Maine. More information about testing, vaccination, and treatment options can be found on the State’s COVID-19 website."