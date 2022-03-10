Gov. Mills launches $5.1M program to support family caregivers in Maine

The two-year pilot program, called Respite for ME, begins Monday. It provides a one-time grant of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills' administration is launching a two-year pilot program that will provide grants to Mainers caring for a family member with a disability, Alzheimer’s Disease, or other related dementias.

The $5.1 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan, called Respite for ME, starts Monday and provides grants of up to $2,000 to qualifying caretakers.

"We're really excited about this new program because it was developed statewide with our partners at the governor's office, as well as the five area agencies on aging in Maine," Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging, said.

Walton told NEWS CENTER Maine the money from this program can be used for things like respite care, which provides help with daily tasks like feeding and bathing so caretakers can get a break.

“All of this work happens behind the scenes day in and day out, and it takes an immense amount of responsibility,” Walton added. "The state of Maine is really recognizing that these caregivers are part of our community, and they need support; they need respite; they need just some general care as we all do. Especially coming off of the pandemic.”

To be eligible for Respite for ME Grants, caregivers must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Adult family member or other informal caregiver 18 years of age or older providing care to individuals 60 years of age or older.

Adult family member or other informal caregiver 18 years of age or older providing care to individuals of any age living with dementia and related diseases, including Alzheimer's.

Relative, not including parent, 55 years of age or older providing care to children under 18 years of age.

Relative, including parent, 55 years of age or older providing care to adults 18 to 59 years of age with disabilities.

For more information on this program, you can visit Maine.gov/givecare or call (877) 353 3771.