BANGOR, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that her administration proposed a building in Bangor be expanded on outpatient mental health services.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mills, Lindsay Crete, said that under the proposal, the building would operate under the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center.

Instead of being a transfer site for patients transferring out of Riverview Psychiatric Center, it would be an additional destination for those in need of acute psychiatric care.

“This new unit at Dorothea Dix represents the best path forward for the facility under construction,” Mills said in a statement. “It is a more efficient use of the building, allowing us to strengthen the full range of mental health services, especially those in the community.”

The space will be able to accommodate up to 20 beds. The Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center currently operates 50 beds.

The new space will keep it within the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center's licensed capacity of 100 beds.

The annual cost of the new unit is estimated at $6.9 million, with about $4.3 million expected to be financed with federal funding through Medicaid, making the new use of the facility less costly to the state than the previous iteration.