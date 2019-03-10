MAINE, Maine — Good news for meat lovers! A new study says cutting down on red and processed meat will not make a difference in your health.

With the meatless burger sweeping the nation and numerous studies telling us to stay away or cut back on red and processed meats, what’s a person to do?

On Monday, October 1, new meat dietary recommendations were made by an international panel of experts and published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Their findings: On average, Americans eat red meat or processed meat about 2 to 4 times per week. Researchers who conducted the study say adults should continue to consume this amount unless they have other reasons to change their diets.

Bradley Johnston, Ph.D. and study author, says the group studied around 54,000 people and conducted 12 random control trials. The group says they did not find "enough evidence to link red meat with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular, diabetes or cancer related illnesses.'

While some experts agree, "We should not be telling our patients that eating red meat is going to shorten their lives or cause them to have heart attacks or strokes or sudden cardiac death. We should tell them that the evidence is uncertain.," says Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cardiologist at a Cleveland Clinic.

This controversial new study on red and processed meat is creating a divide within the medical community. The American Institute for Cancer Research says eating more than 18 ounces of red meat per week increases the risk of some type of cancers.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over "irresponsible recommendations" made by Annals of Internal Medicine.

