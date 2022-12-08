Gardiner Regional Middle School closes Friday due to illness

On Thursday, 24 staff members and more than 20 percent of students were absent, according to a community message.

GARDINER, Maine — Gardiner Regional Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a significant rise in staff and student illness.

According to a community message issued by MSAD 11 Superintendent of Schools Patricia Hopkins, 24 staff members and more than 20 percent of students were absent on Thursday.

With "absences increasing by the hour," it was deemed the school will not be able to safely run on Friday, Hopkins said.

"With the presence of influenza, Covid, and other respiratory illnesses, we have increased our cleaning and disinfecting procedures throughout the day in each of our buildings. Hand sanitizers are freely available and hand washing is continuously encouraged," the message stated.