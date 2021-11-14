Gardiner Middle School closed Monday due to COVID-19 outbreak

In a letter to staff and families on Sunday night, Hopkins wrote, "I recognize that my decision to close the middle school tomorrow, November 15, 2021 will be met with anger, frustration and relief. My top priority is to keep our buildings open and to keep students in school. But in order to accomplish this, we must have enough staff to provide instruction and to supervise students at all times. I understand this unexpected closing puts stress on families, for which I regret. I assure you that the middle school staff, administration and I will do our best to return students to in-person learning as soon as staffing coverage is available and the number of COVID-19 positive cases stabilize."