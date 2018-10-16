BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For 55 years, Fred and Sally Hersom have been by each other’s side. They have two sons and for grandchildren, but eleven months ago, Sally was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The Hersoms go to most doctors appoints at Mid Coast Hospital ALS Clinic.

Three years ago, an anonymous donation reinstituted the Mid Coast Hospital ALS Clinic after it shut down. The Hersoms are organizing a Night to Shine, Saturday night, at Bath Area Senior Citizen's Activity Center. The night will be full of entertainment and dinner, and it costs $10 to attend. The Hersoms say every dollar raised goes to the clinic. It begins a 6:00 p.m.

To donate, checks can be made out to Mid Coast Hospital ALS Clinic. The postal address: Mid Coast-Parkview Health, Office of Development, PO Box 279, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

