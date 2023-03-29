Freeport food pantry sees increase in people needing assistance

"We serve 80 plus families a week in [a] matter of 3 days," the food program supervisor at the Freeport Community Services said.

FREEPORT, Maine — Emergency SNAP benefits ended at the beginning of the month, leaving many families in need of groceries. The Freeport Community Services food pantry says they've seen the number of people needing help increase.

The Freeport food pantry is the only food pantry in the area, serving those in Freeport, Pownal, and those without an address.

They serve 80 plus families a week, in a matter of 3 days.

They say they frequently see the produce and bread sections becoming bare.

Grocery stores and local markets in the area donate their unused goods to the food pantry.

Andy Wyatt, the food program supervisor, said, “They [grocery stores] have parameters for what they would leave out for their customers, and stuff that has aged past that comes here. And as we receive it, we do a "call," and granted, the produce is mostly great, and we are really glad to have it. But some things I wouldn't want in my own kitchen. So, we toss that, and we have a path where it goes to livestock so it's not going to waste.”

The food pantry in Freeport is open Monday through Wednesday to community members in need.

You can find more information on their website here.