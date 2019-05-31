WELLS, Maine — A four-year-old who suffers from a rare and fatal disease known as childhood Alzheimer's is getting some support from the food trucks at Congdon's in Wells this weekend.

Spencer Smith has Sanfilippo Syndrome which robs children of their brain function. Children can experience dementia and lose skills such as speech and other milestones; most die before they reach adolescence.

But the Wells community where Spencer's dad, Nate, grew up and went to school is once again rallying behind the family, trying to raise $1 million for an experimental clinical trial that could save Spencer's life. The money is to fund the research.

On Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. all the food truck vendors will donate anywhere from 25 to 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit My Pal Spencer! There will also be games, a dunk tank, raffles and giveaways. A rain date has been set for Monday, June 3.