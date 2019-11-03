The flu tends to peak in February, but health experts remind us we are not in the clear in the month of March.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has just identified a second, fast-spreading flu strain. This strain could make you sick.

The flu vaccine is only 44 percent effective against this strain, H3N2, and health officials say the strain can put anyone in the hospital.

Those most affected? The elderly. That's because seniors' immune systems have trouble identifying new viral strains.

Experts say it's important to wipe down everyday items, like doorknobs, keyboards, your phone, coffee pot handles and anything else that is touched by many people.

And if you're sick, stay home.

"People think it's noble to show up to work sick because they're so dedicated but they can do everyone a favor and stay home. Don't come to work and spread it all over the office," Debbie Sardone, owner of speedcleaning.com said.

Sardone also says to wash your hands with warm soapy water instead of just with hand sanitizer.