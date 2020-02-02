MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna has decided to close Edna Libby Elementary School to all students for Monday, February 3, 2020.

Penna said the decision was made after consulting with the Maine CDC over the number of students with Influenza. He said the maintenance department continues to do daily cleaning and disinfecting of the school, but the number of cases had continued to rise.

The CDC recommends a 3-day incubation period and closing school Monday, February 3rd will allow the school to meet the incubation recommendation.

Penna says they are expecting to open on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

"We hope your family is well and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause, but the health of our school community is paramount," says Superintendent Penna.

