MAINE, USA — While many Mainers are now working from home and practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, fitness can become an afterthought. There's another added level of difficulty too where gyms and fitness centers have had to close their doors. Some however are still operating, it's just not in person.

"We just find the right placement of their phone or computer or whatever, and then we have the session like we normally would," said Rebecca Woll, co-owner and fitness instructor at Shift Portland.

Woll has shifted to online instruction at her training center in an effort to keep everyone in her community still active. Each day she and her trainers are releasing access to a circuit training working, as well as interactive FaceTime personal training sessions.

You can find out more about Shift Portland's online training here.

"Right now it's the best possible solution so that everyone can stay on their schedule and keep some sense of normalcy," said Woll.

Moving to online instruction is a trend more and more gyms and fitness centers are taking. With schools closed, however, not everyone practicing social distancing at home is ready for a personal trainer.

At Centerpoint Martial Arts in Falmouth, instructor and co-owner Andy Mishkin are working to keep students from his studio, and all children are healthy.

"I feel like the kids, just like everybody else, want to be something constructive or positive with their days. Want them to sit around worried, or just not sure what to do," said Mishkin.

Mishkin, who runs the studio with his wife Hester, is offering online lessons through Zoom to help keep children active. He's also offering a daily 'tune-up' for children for no cost each morning at 9:00 A.M.

"You can do all kinds of things that will enhance your ability to do everything else that you want to do and you're restricted from doing now when it's time to go back outside and meet your friends and do those kinds of things," said Mishkin.

You can find out more about Centerpoint Martial Arts online programs here.

