BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center now offers total ankle replacement, and said it recently performed the first successful trans fibular total ankle replacement (TAA) in Maine.

According to the hospital, ideal candidates for the surgery are typically people who have no significant bone deformity, advanced arthritis and a lifestyle that is compatible with low impact exercise or work without heavy lifting or running.

“The goals of the surgery are to lessen pain, regain range of motion and improve quality of life,” Paul Benoit, MD, FAAOS, chief of orthopedics and orthopedic surgeon at Northern Light Orthopedics, said.

Similar to a hip or knee replacement, surgeons perform TAA by removing arthritic cartilage and part of the bone from the ankle joint. They then replace it with metal and plastic components.

