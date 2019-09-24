MAINE, Maine — CBD or cannabidiol is becoming more and more common. It’s in everything these days from coffee to shampoo. CBD is derived from the hemp plant and its cousin, marijuana. The ingredient does not contain enough THC to get someone high and is most often used to treat pain and anxiety, however, there is not enough research or studies on how to safely use CBD for medicinal purposes.

On Tuesday, a major health organization issued the first-ever guidelines for using CBD to treat pain associated with arthritis.

The Arthritis Foundation conducted a study of 2,600 people suffering from arthritis and found that the majority of the people in the study are using CBD to treat their pain symptoms.

The foundation said, “we are intrigued by the potential of CBD to help people find pain relief and are urging the FDA to expedite the study."

The foundation said CBD may help with arthritis-related symptoms, such as pain, insomnia, and anxiety.

Tuesday they issued these guidelines for people using CBD to treat pain symptoms related to Arthritis.

They recommend starting with a low dose, and if needed, increase the dosage in small increments.

They said CBD should never be used to replace disease-modifying drugs that help prevent permanent joint damage in inflammatory types of arthritis.

Do not use CBD until you discuss it with your doctor.

Buy from a reputable company that has each batch tested for purity, potency, and safety.

The arthritis foundation is warning against inhaling CBD with the recent spike in vaping related illnesses and deaths, NBC reports.

