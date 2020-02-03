NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — State health officials announced the first case of coronavirus in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire state epidemiologist, said at a press conference that one of the four people being tested for coronavirus came back positive. That person had recently traveled to Italy.

Chan said the person who tested positive is an adult from Grafton County in the northwestern part of the state. They are not sick enough to be hospitalized but are on home isolation.

"We will be working very closely with healthcare providers in the community and the hospital system involved in order to investigate this case of COVID-19 and try and prevent further transmission in our community," he said.

Chan said since the person had recently traveled to Italy, health officials do not believe this represents wider spread community transmission.

"We will be working tirelessly to investigate this most recent identification and to identify any potential susceptible contacts who may need themselves to be placed under self quarantine," he said.

"We have been asked multiple times, 'Are we prepared for the introduction of this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire?' and I want to say 'Yes,'" Chan added. "This is part of the core public health work that we do."

"We have responded to multiple similar infectious disease threats over the years and even in decades," he said, from SARS, to H1N1, to Ebola.

"The most important message we can get out is the state is prepared," added Gov. Chris Sununu. "We know that the risk level does remain low, but we are prepared to deal with any issue that may arise."

"We don't know exactly how it's going to develop in the next few weeks, but it is an all hands on deck effort," he said.

