AUGUSTA, Maine — Agencies working to stem the number of suicides among veterans in Maine are hopeful a new federal task force could mean more funding for programs, including for substance use.

Earlier this week, President Trump authorized a new high level task force to come up with new strategies to stem the suicide rate among veterans.

According to the Veteran's Administration -- across the country -- 20 veterans take their own lives every day. Data shows -- a third of them don't receive V-A services. A pilot program by the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services seeks to identify veterans in need of mental health services. But there is a big need for substance use rehab programs. Currently veterans must travel to a VA clinic in Massachusetts for long term treatment.

'If we could enhance our local VA's ability to provide inpatient service for substance abuse that would be a big boon,' Dave Richmond, Acting Director, Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services.

The task force made up of federal agency officials has a year to release it's plan.

There are a number of resources available for veterans who have had suicidal thoughts or struggle with depression.