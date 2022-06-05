RSU 9 schools cancel Friday due to high lead levels in water

The 54 fixtures that did not meet the new state standard were spread out amongst all eight of the district's schools.

FARMINGTON, Maine — School is canceled Friday for all of RSU 9 due to high lead levels found in drinking water.

RSU 9 includes the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld, and Wilton.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff, RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington said the district on Thursday received the results of water testing conducted at the end of March.

Elkington said lead levels over 4 ppb (parts per billion) exceed Maine’s guidelines and are recommended for mitigation or remediation. Lead levels over 15 ppb are considered elevated and may require even more aggressive repairs.

Of the 117 fixtures tested in RSU 9 schools, 63 were below 4 ppb, 38 fixtures were between 4 ppb and 15 ppb, and 16 were above 15 ppb, according to Elkington. The 54 fixtures that did not meet the new state standard were spread out among all eight of the district's schools.

"Over the last few hours, we tried to come up with a plan to try and still have school safely tomorrow, but unfortunately because of a number of factors we were not able to make this happen," Elkington said in the letter.

District officials are working to put together plans to safely resume school on Monday, May 9.

The tests were done to follow a Maine law that went into effect this school year, requiring schools to test drinking water for lead.