Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements

Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland sued the state of Maine and its education commissioner, Pender Makin.

MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its education commissioner, Pender Makin, as well as Maine School Administrative District 51, which serves North Yarmouth and Cumberland, after school officials refused to let their son attend without the required vaccinations.

The lawsuit challenges a Maine law that took effect in September 2021, eliminating families’ ability to claim religious and philosophical exemptions to the state’s vaccination requirements for private and public school students.

Read the full story on the Bangor Daily News' website here.