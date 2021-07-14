Controversial Alzheimer's drug continues to draw criticism, concern

Aduhelm targets the cause of Alzheimer's, toxic proteins known as beta-amyloids in the brain

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer's Disease affects nearly 6 million people in this country.

Alzheimer's is an incurable progressive brain disorder that can slowly destroy memory and other cognitive skills. It's estimated that more than 120-thousand people die from Alzheimer's every year, according to a 2021 study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Earlier this summer the Food and Drug Administration approved the first and only drug, Aduhelm to treat the disease in the earliest stages.

Following a backlash of criticism from doctors and patients over concerns about its safety and efficacy, the FDA updated its guidance in a statement released by Biogen, Aduhelm's Cambridge, Massachusetts-based manufacturer.

Aduhelm does not cure or prevent Alzheimer's but rather targets the root cause -- clumps of toxic proteins known as amyloids in the brain.

Everybody wants something that does work, but this doesn't work, said Dr. Jeffrey Barkin.

Barkin is a psychiatrist who assesses and treats patients with Alzheimer's Disease. He and other providers in Maine and around the country are sounding the alarm about the drug. According to the New York Times, other hospital systems including Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York and the Cleveland Clinic have indicated they won't prescribe the drug.

Dr. Barkin said clinical trials showed no clinical benefits. Another review only found marginal improvement in patients who received the highest dose and who had the mildest symptoms. And there are other red flags about Aduhelm, which is given by injection.

"Aduhelm had a large burden of side effects, specifically brain swelling, which is problematic," Barkin said.

Dr. Karen Saylor is a geriatrician at Coastal Maine Direct Care. She has about 300 patients, more than 50 percent have dementia. A number of patients have asked about Aduhelm, but she is not recommending the drug until prices come down and more trials are conducted. The cost of the drug is about $56,000 a year, per patient.

"We need more definitive data that it is effective and will produce meaningful change in their lives," Saylor said.

Jacqui Clark of Hallowell, vividly remembers when her older sister Gwen, a highly trained nurse, started having memory problems.

"All kinds of logic and processing issues were happening. She was getting lost in her car," Clark said.

Gwen was suffering from dementia, a general term for a decline in mental ability. Her symptoms only got worse and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, the most common cause of dementia. She passed away five years later at 69.

Since Gwen's death, another sister, Penelope, is now living in an assisted living center specializing in dementia cases. Their mother passed away from dementia-related complications in 2005. A family history combined with no other safe and effective treatments yet in the pipeline leaves Jacqui beyond frustrated.

"It's frightening to look at the rest of us, it makes you feel you are sitting on a train track," Clark said.

The federal watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services announced last week it will review the process used by the Food and Drug Administration to approve Aduhelm.

The FDA has faced criticism for the approval process.

Because of its price and broad approval, some analysts have worried that Aduhelm could add tens of billions in new expenses to the U.S. health care system, particularly the federal government's Medicare program. Alzheimer’s affects about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare.

Two congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA's review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug’s cost and impact on federal spending.