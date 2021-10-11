Maine eldercare advocates urging support for Build Back Better plan

On Wednesday, supporters of the Build Back Better legislation held a virtual press conference to urge Maine's congressional delegation to support the plan.

BANGOR, Maine — Part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan includes $150 billion for in-home care.

If the Build Back Better plan is approved by Congress, it would use $150 billion to permanently improve Medicaid coverage for in-home care, help that Americans have had through the American Rescue Plan. Many want it to continue.

Wednesday in a virtual press conference, state legislators and local health care advocates talked about the importance of passing the Build Back Better legislation. That includes Sharon Pelletier-Ayer, who NEWS CENTER Maine introduced viewers to a few months ago.

She, and her family, are working to care for her aging mother, who is in a Bangor nursing home and wants to come home. The problem is there just aren't enough resources.

"I am so grateful for the home care workers who have helped us over the years. It's a difficult job, and they are not paid enough. We must invest in our social service infrastructure. There are so many people out there who need help, and we are just stuck," Pelletier-Ayer said.

The Build Back Better plan is still being worked on in Congress.