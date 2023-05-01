Dry January not only helping your health but also your wallet

With the holidays now over, a lot of people are kicking off the new year with Dry January.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dry January is a month-long challenge to stay sober.

Many people try it to see if they feel better mentally or physically, and it could also be good for your wallet.

"I thought it would be a good idea to start out the year not drinking," Elizabeth Day of Portland said.

Dry January comes after a time of the year when people may drink more than they usually would, and want to start the year more refreshed.

"December definitely was a heavy drinking month and I just needed a detox, so going into the new year, it was a good way to hold myself accountable and not drink as I would in the previous month," Day said.

Day said that after the holidays, she wanted to switch to mocktails this month.

Courtney Evans, a clinical counselor at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, said Dry January could help both your physical and financial health.

"Cutting back on alcohol can lead to better sleep, increased energy, clearer complexion, weight loss, better immune system, and financial gains. Alcohol can be pricey so if you're not buying it, you're saving money," Evans said.

Having an accountability partner to do Dry January with can make it easier.

"We are all going to find fun activities together that don't involve drinking and hold each other accountable, so we don't slip up," Day said.

For those looking to cut out alcohol, Vena's Fizz House in Portland started 10 years ago as a non-alcoholic bar.

"I think in the past the idea of having a non-alcoholic drink was thought of as a kid's drink. And now you can have a really good drink that doesn't taste much different than a cocktail, but you're not having to have the booze," Joanna Cormen, owner of Vena's Fizz House, said.

Don't be hard on yourself, though. It's important to remember that if you are someone doing Dry January, the first two weeks can be the hardest to get through.