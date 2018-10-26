BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It’s that time of year again to get rid of your unwanted and unused prescription drugs.

It’s part of the National Drug Take Back put on by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Bangor Police Department.

The Drug Take Back will take place this Friday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Penobscot County Chief Deputy Bill Birch said the event will also include free shredding provided by Records Management. Birch said it’s important to note that the shredding will happen on Friday only.

Health officials say with the opioid crisis continuing to worsen according to a new CDC study, removing used opioids from medicine cabinets is important so that they are not sold on the street or used by another family member.

Here is a list of other Drug Take Backs around the state happening on Saturday:

— Westbrook Police Department will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. They say citizens can dispose of their unused or unwanted prescription medication in the lobby of the Public Safety Building – no questions asked. This event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

— Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will host a Drug Take-Back event in collaboration with Ellsworth Police Department, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, and Healthy Acadia on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, located at 163 High St. Community members are encouraged to bring in any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs for this free, anonymous service.

— Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor police departments will be hosting a Drug Take Back at the Winter Harbor Police Department (20 School St.) from 10 a.m. to noon.

For additional disposal opportunities, prescription drug drop boxes are available at the following locations year-round:

Augusta Police Department 33 Union Street, Augusta (207) 626-2370

Bar Harbor Police Department, 37 Firefly Lane, Bar Harbor; (207) 288-3391

Bucksport Police Department, 89 Franklin Street, Bucksport; (207) 469-7951

Calais Police Department, 312 North Street, Calais; (207) 454-2751

Eastport Police Department, 28 Water Street, Eastport; (207) 853-4353

Ellsworth Police Department, 1 City Hall Plaza, Ellsworth; (207) 667-2168

Hancock County Sheriff's Office, 50 State Street, Suite 10, Ellsworth; (207) 667-7575

Milbridge Pharmacy, 11 Main Street, Milbridge; (207) 546-2304

Mount Desert Police Department, 21 Sea Street, Northeast Harbor; (207) 276-5111

Portland Police Department. Back Bay Parking Lot (207) 874-8300

Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township Police Department, 443 US 1, Princeton; (207) 796-5296

Passamaquoddy Tribe of Pleasant Point Police Dept., 100 County Rd, Perry; (207) 853-6100

Southwest Harbor Police Department, 26 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor; (207) 244-7911

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 83 Court Street, Machias; (207) 255-6871

For more locations, check out Take Back Day

