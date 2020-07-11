Domestic violence survivor creates app to help others in crisis

The Safe House app puts local crisis services and helplines all in one platform.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A domestic violence survivor has developed a new tool to get help in a crisis situation with a few taps on your mobile device.

Eliza Conley-Lepene developed the Safe House app that puts crisis helplines and local resources all in one platform at their fingertips.

Users can download the free app on the website to protect their identity. There is an emergency icon to call 911. Other icons are for different areas of crisis including human trafficking, domestic abuse, and suicide prevention.

"It prevents you from thinking about it too long. If you are ready to get out, you hit the button and make the call," Safe House creator Eliza Conley-Lepene said.

The Safe House app has been downloaded more than 3,000 times since its launch less than two years ago. The non-profit hopes to make Safe House a national platform for crisis services across the country.

