AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Close to half of the homicides in Maine are caused by domestic violence. It’s a tragic statistic that police, prosecutors and advocates have been working for years to change.

In Augusta on Monday, the state Domestic Violence Homicide Review Panel released the latest study of the past two years of domestic violence deaths. The review only covers cases that have already completed prosecution. More recent cases that have not gone to court, including those child abuse deaths in Wiscasset and Stockton Springs, were not included.

The report shows that in 2017, 10 of the 24 homicides in Maine were the result of domestic violence. So far this year, according to the attorney general’s office, eight of 17 homicides are related to domestic violence.

Francine Stark, of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, said victims are seeking help, but that it can still be a challenge to get them through the door.

"In the past year," Stark said, "MCEDV member centers provided services for 13,839 individuals in the state of Maine. Think about that — nearly 14,000 people in a single year; and for each person, there is a corresponding person committing abuse against them. Nearly 14,000 people filling households with an atmosphere of terror."

Homicide Review Panel chairwoman Lisa Marchese, who is also Maine's deputy attorney general, said she believes they are making progress.

"As we review cases I am seeing more reporting, more assistance by families, so we are identifying new ways to combat domestic violence and I’m very encouraged."

Marchese said one of their findings has been a link between abusers threatening suicide and then killing their abuse victims.

"Sixty to 70 percent of our cases the person was suicidal first and later became homicidal," Marchese said.

Their primary message is "see something, say something," a familiar piece of advice from law enforcement. Marchese and other say victims need to be willing to report abuse and families and friends need to be willing to ask questions and report it themselves if needed.

That message gained support Tuesday from Barbara Theriault, whose daughter Amy was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2014. Barbara and Amy’s sister, Pam DuBois, are now working to spread the message about abuse to others.

"I didn’t have a lot of awareness of domestic violence," Barbara said. "I do now because it happened to me and I’ve tried to be Amy’s voice to the public … I did not know she was being abused, I knew she wanted to end the relationship. She kept telling me, 'Momma, it's not the time, not the time.'"

Pam Dubois said people need to get involved.

"I think people need to understand and ask questions. Don’t be afraid to be inquisitive even if it's somebody else’s life. Even if it was my sister's, I felt it wasn’t my job to interfere and I think it is our job to make sure our family and friends are OK."

► Find the 12th biennial Voices Against Violence report from the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel in full below:

12th biennial Voices Against Violence report from the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

