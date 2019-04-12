PORTLAND, Maine — A new study by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences found women who regularly use permanent hair dye were 9% more likely to develop breast cancer than those who didn't.

The study surveyed 46,709 women, whose sisters had breast cancer, over a six-year period.

It also found black women had a 45% higher risk of getting breast cancer than white women. Hair dye isn't the only product of concern. The study also found women who use chemical straighteners were 30% more likely to develop breast cancer.

The big question is should you stop dyeing and chemically straightening your hair? The study said "it is unlikely any single factor explains a women's risk. While it is too early to make a firm recommendation, avoiding these chemicals might be one more thing women can do to reduce their risk of breast cancer."

The study also said the research team found little to no increase in a breast cancer risk for semi-permanent or temporary hair dye.

