Dempsey Center programs intact during coronavirus pandemic

The Dempsey Centers were already moving toward doing much of their work online, so COVID-19 accelerated the process.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the goals for Patrick Dempsey when he founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston was to reach as many Mainers living with cancer as possible.

When the Center merged with South Portland's Cancer Community Center, it increased its reach tremendously. However, much of Maine was still out of reach.

There was always a plan to put programs online—the COVID-19 pandemic just accelerated that process.

Patrick Dempsey says, "All of our programs are intact. The only thing that we're not doing right now is the Reiki and Acupuncture, but everything else is virtual... which is really good.

"We have a lot of our programs online anyway virtually because of the winter months," Dempsey said. "It's very hard for people to get in if they're living in rural communities in other parts of Maine. So this just accelerated that program."

In addition to Reiki and Acupuncture, the Dempsey Centers offer dietary advice, wig fittings, one on one counseling, many exercise offerings among other programs.

The resources are available to anyone living with cancer, and their families are welcome too. All the services are provided at no cost.

