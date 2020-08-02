SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Parents and Providers of Diabetic Children held a summit Saturday to bring those living with type 1 diabetes together.

More than 100,000 Mainers are living with the disease, and some are struggling with insulin prices.

Thirteen-year-old Daisy Sweatt was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes three years ago, and has been wearing an insulin pump ever since.

"I really had no idea what it was," said Daisy.

She isn't the only one in her family battling the disease. Her dad has it, too.

"He manages his own, and I help her with it," said Daisy's mom, Rebecca Sweatt.

Rebecca said, luckily, they have good health insurance, but said insulin prices are still expensive.

"It's a lifesaving drug, and she needs it," said Rebecca.

According to Health Care Cost Institute, an average person with type 1 diabetes spent $2,864 on insulin per year in 2012. In 2016 the price jumped to $5,705 per year.

"It can be scary," said Rebecca.

Lawmakers across the United States are pushing to help. Last week, Virginia's House of Delegates passed a bipartisan bill preventing insurance companies from charging a co-pay of more than $30 for a 30 day supply of insulin. Maine is also considering a bill to cap insulin costs for patients.

